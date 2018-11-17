Inside photos from Ranveer Singh’s Haldi ceremony out..!

Shanoo Sharma, YRF’s famous casting director who launched Ranveer with Band Baaja Baarat, took up to Instagram to share adorable photos of the groom with an overwhelming caption.

“From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat….What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word. May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind enhancing and Blessed path ahead! I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful Life Partner for you than Deepika. Your life just got it’s biggest Award! Cherish it! Love to you both! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh .Even though I couldn’t make it for your special day, thank you for the time and effort you made to make sure I was there to witness it all… This experience has been unforgettable… ” Indeed, he’s got the biggest award of his life..Just look at the sheer joy on his face…