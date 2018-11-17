J&K : Department of Information Technology to launch ESDM scheme

The Department of Information Technology (DIT) will soon launch the Electronic System Design and Maintenance (ESDM) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir to train 5,000 students in the current financial year.

The Secretary in the Information Technology (IT) Department, Saugat Biswas, in a meeting reviewed preparations for skill development training in the Electronic System Design and Maintenance (ESDM) sector.

The meeting was attended by the Key Implementing Agencies (KIAs) including National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Electronic Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), both autonomous industry-led bodies affiliated to the National Skill Development Corporation, and the State Implementing Agency, J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA).

J&K e-Governance Agency which is the State Implementing Agency for the scheme had recently invited applications from desirous candidates for undergoing the training in 24 different National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned courses.

Over 13,500 candidates are to be supported under the scheme in the state in five levels of vocational skill development courses, he said.

Apart from other decisions taken in the meeting, readiness of training partners in terms of availability of training infrastructure, qualified and NSQF compliant resource persons was emphasised.