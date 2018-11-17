Latest Newscelebrities

Latest stunning avatar of Malaika Arora

Nov 17, 2018, 11:37 am IST
Less than a minute

Malaika Arora has once again become the talk of the town and this time it the post shared by the Filmfare on his official Instagram handle that has been grabbing the headlines.

In the picture shared by the Filmfare, Malaika is donning a white short dress and believe us the way she has posed to the camera will make your heart skip a beat. The diva has accessorised the look with a black classy belt, a pair of shades, and not to forget those eye-catching ear loops. Above all this, the pair of wedges she has supported is completing the remarkable look. Before we say much, take a look at the breathtakingly beautiful picture:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Such a stunner! @malaikaarorakhanofficial

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 3, 2018, 07:36 pm IST

People of Tripura’s tribal regularly crossing over to Bangladesh to gather food: CPI(M)

Jul 24, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

16-year-old Girl Dragged and Molested by 3 Men, Arrested after Video goes Viral

Jul 28, 2017, 02:46 pm IST

Malware attacks 2000 BSNL modems; changes system passwords of broadband users !

Jul 13, 2018, 09:18 pm IST

Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Says She is Like Her Dad. These Pictures Prove She is Bold

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close