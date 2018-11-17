Leaked Pics from Brahmastra sets shows Alia Bhatt upset with Ranbir Kapoor

Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming project ‘Brahmastra‘ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news ever since it went on floors a few months ago. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film as it has real-life couple Ranbir and Alia and they are sharing the screen space for the first time.

Despite not doing a single film together as yet, this real life couple has in fact given us enough proof to believe that they share an amazing chemsitry. However, these latest pictures from the sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra surprisingly have a different story to tell. One look at Alia’s expression and you will know what we are trying to say. Perhaps, it’s one of those ‘caught in the moment’ kind of pics but is that expression on Alia’s face because of RK who seems so lost in his phone? I mean, look at him being all engrossed in his phone despite having Alia for company. Well, guess we’ll let the pictures do the talking…

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is currently been shot in Mumbai. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, the film backs a fairytale love story with a supernatural twist. Check out these leaked photos from the sets of the film below and tell us what do you make out of Alia and Ranbir’s ‘missing’ chemistry.



Brahmastra is all set to hit the screens in December 2019.