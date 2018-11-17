Massive Fire Breaks Out at Kolkata’s Tallest Building ‘The 42’

A major fire broke out at ‘The 42’, Kolkata’s tallest under-contruction building, on Saturday. At least three fire tenders have rushed to the spot. There were no casualties or loss to property reported, the police said. The fire broke out around 4.55 pm in the eighth and ninth floor of ‘The 42’ — a 62-floor residential skyscraper in the city’s central business area of Chowrighee, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The building is named after its address: 42, Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

“The fire seems to have spread through the nylon nets used to guard the air-conditioning machines. Our officials have responded quickly and the fire is under control now,” he added.

The city has witnessed two major fire incidents in recent times when a massive fire broke out at the 150-year-old Bagree Market in Burrabazar, in September and gutted a large number of shops, while in October, a fire broke out at the Calcutta Medical College hospital, founded in 1835 and regarded as among the oldest in the country. There were no casualties.