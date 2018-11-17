Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit UAE

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a daylong visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow (Sunday) during which Pakistan is likely to secure a bailout package.

According to sources, the prime minister will meet the UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed who will host a luncheon in the honour of Imran Khan. The sources said Pakistan is likely to secure a bailout package and oil on deferred payment from the UAE.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in the UAE to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum and he will join the prime minister and his delegation including Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, adviser on trade and other high-level officials.

Pakistan has recently secured economic packages from Saudi Arabia and China. However, the package from China was not disclosed upon the Chinese government’s request. Pakistan is also holding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailout package.

On Saturday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral cooperation.