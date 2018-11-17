Police Eases Restrictions on Sabarimala

Following protests from all corners, police have eased restrictions on Sabarimala. The decision was taken in the discussion held between D.G.P and Devaswom Board member K.P Sankar Das. However, Police made it clear that nobody will be allowed to stay at Sannidhanam after dusk.

A new schedule has been given for those who wish to do Neyyabhishekham. Pilgrims should reach Nilakkal by 12 o clock night. An hour later, at 1 o clock, Police would let them to Sannidhanam. When the shrine opens, after Abhishekam and Darshan these devotees can go back to Pampa. Also, senior citizens and handicapped people can stay at Sannidhanam during the night. But police will continue to exercise restrictions on allowing rooms.

Earlier Devaswom board had expressed their concern over the restrictions imposed on Sabarimala by police. Police had asked to close Appam – Aravana counters after 10 o clock and Devaswom Board president had said that such moves will affect the revenue of the Board