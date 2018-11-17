KeralaLatest News

Police Stops BJP Leader K Surendran at Nilakkal

Nov 17, 2018
BJP leader K Surendran was stopped at Nilakkal by police. He was on his way to Sabarimala with irumudi when police stopped him and the police and the BJP leader were seen engaged in a verbal exchange for quite some time.

“I didn’t come here like activists. In my irumudi, there is pure ghee. I want to do Neyyabhishekham. What is wrong with me going Sabarimala? What is the issue there?” Surendran asked.

It is reported that Police asked Surendran to come with him to the Control room. Soon a conflict erupted between Surendran and his team with Police on the other side, and it is understood that he has been taken into preventive custody.

