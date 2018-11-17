Latest NewsEntertainment

Prthviraj Shares First Look Poster of his Upcoming Venture 'Ayyappan'

Nov 17, 2018
Amidst all the protests and reactions happening in Kerala in the name of Sabarimala and Lord Ayyappa, Young actor Prithviraj has announced his upcoming venture “Ayyappan”. Produced by August Cinemas and directed by Sankar Ramakrishnan, Prithviraj himself is expected to play the title role of Ayyappan.

it was through his Facebook page that Prithviraj announced his film. “It’s been years..since Shankar first told me about this. And I’ve always dreamt of this taking off one day! Finally..#Ayyappan,” said Prithviraj after sharing the firstlook poster.

It’s been years..since Shankar first told me about this. And I’ve always dreamt of this taking off one day! Finally..#Ayyappan????????.. ???? ???????!?

Gepostet von Prithviraj Sukumaran am Samstag, 17. November 2018

