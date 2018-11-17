Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar abort his pilgrimage

On Saturday, Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar was stopped at Nilakkal. He said that he had to abort his pilgrimage as he feared being arrested if he proceeded to Pamba.

Hindu Aikya Vedi president K P Sasikala was also taken into custody on Saturday morning while she was on her way to Sabarimala shrine in traditional attire. A source said that Sasikala was suspected to be “involved in a conspiracy to create trouble at Sannidhanam”. A dawn to dusk hartal is being observed over the arrest of Sasikala.

Meanwhile, tension grips Kerala as various Hindu outfits, including Sabarimala Karma Samiti, have called for a statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm. The strike has received support from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Sree Dharmasastha Temple in Sabarimala opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season amid tight police security on Friday evening. Pilgrims amass the premises despite strict police restrictions. This is the first annual pilgrim season after the September 28 Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to visit the temple.