Latest NewsEntertainment

Randamoozham: V A Shrikumar Menon Suffers Yet Another Set back

Nov 17, 2018, 06:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Randamoozham, which is often talked about as the costliest movie project in India, has hit a phase of impasse where fans are not sure if the movie is ever going to happen. The legendary M.TVasudevan Nair who penned the script of the film has asked the director V A Sbrikumar Menon to return the script, having seen no progress at all for three years. M.T had approached court asking the script to be returned and director Shrikumar Menon had asked for a mediator to settle the issue amicably.

MT Vasudevan Nair’s advocate appraised the court that he is not willing for mediator talks for the film based on his novel ‘Randamoozham’. He informed the court that he stands firm in his demand to get the novel back. Now the court has dismissed the request of Shrikumar menon to employ a mediator in the case. The Kozhikode additional Munsif court made it clear that there is no need to keep a mediator and that the case should go ahead. The case will be considered again on 7th of December.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 11, 2017, 11:38 am IST

Five-year-old brutally raped and killed: Wooden sticks found in private part

Jul 22, 2018, 08:38 pm IST

Bollywood celebrities who worked for these roles without charging any money – See Pics

Dec 19, 2017, 08:44 am IST

USA rejects UN’s decision on occupied Jerusalem

Jhanvi wears mom saree to collect award
May 4, 2018, 09:46 am IST

Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi’s old sari To Collect Late Actress Sridevi’s Award with Khushi and Boney Kapoor: See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close