Sasikala to Resume her Journey to Sabarimala with Police Protection

Earlier Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala, who was taken into preventive custody after she refused to retreat from Marakkottam is out of police custody. She has been issued a notice under 107 CrPC, which is basically proceedings for executing a bond. Now Sasikila’s demand that she has to be taken back to the place from where she was arrested has been accepted. What this means is that the right wing leader will resume her journey to Sabarimala with police protection.

Earlier, after being released on bail, Sasikala had said that she was arrested as police had pressure from the top.

“Kerala police didn’t behave bad. After the arrest, they behaved well with me. What i understood is that they were helpless and bound by pressure from the top”.

“Its the same police which promised Trupti desai to be taken to Sabarimala, who has arrested someone like me who followed all the customs and traditions of Sabarimala. I will file a case for human rights violations, “she added.