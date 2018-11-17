Trupti Desai Reaches Mumbai: Protesters Block her at Airport

Activist Trupti Desai, who wants to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple in defiance of a decades-old custom on women of menstrual age, blocked at Mumbai Airport.

Trupti says she has been asked by the police to return from the Kochi airport due to hundreds of protesters blocking it since she landed 13 hours ago early this morning. The activist reached Mumbai on Saturday early morning while protesters gathered outside the airport.

“We’ve come here to protest. Trupti Desai should try going there after attaining 50 yrs of age and not before that. She won’t be allowed to step inside the temple before that. There are so many devotees working towards this & stopping other women too,” said protesters outside Mumbai airport.