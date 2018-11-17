Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Trupti Desai Reaches Mumbai: Protesters Block her at Airport

Trupti says she has been asked by the police to return from the Kochi airport due to hundreds of protesters blocking it since she landed 13 hours ago early this morning.

Nov 17, 2018, 06:42 am IST
Less than a minute

Activist Trupti Desai, who wants to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple in defiance of a decades-old custom on women of menstrual age, blocked at Mumbai Airport.

Trupti says she has been asked by the police to return from the Kochi airport due to hundreds of protesters blocking it since she landed 13 hours ago early this morning. The activist reached Mumbai on Saturday early morning while protesters gathered outside the airport.

“We’ve come here to protest. Trupti Desai should try going there after attaining 50 yrs of age and not before that. She won’t be allowed to step inside the temple before that. There are so many devotees working towards this & stopping other women too,” said protesters outside Mumbai airport.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 22, 2018, 11:48 am IST

ISL 2018-19: Pune City FC takes on Bengaluru FC aiming first Win

Sep 19, 2018, 10:20 pm IST

Amazing Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves

Feb 17, 2018, 09:04 pm IST

With her beauty this 24-year-old girl is the world’s hottest model: See Pics

dress colour
May 17, 2018, 06:29 pm IST

Trouble Choosing Colour for your Dress?Use Your SmartPhone to Change Colour

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close