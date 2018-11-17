KeralaLatest News

V.K Sasikala Gets Bail. BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2018, 04:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Earlier in the day, Hindu Aikya Vedi President KP Sasikala arrested by Kerala police en route to Sabarimala. The arrest is made at Marakkottam after refusing police orders to return back. The right-wing leader has now got bail and she spoke to media.

About the arrest, Kadakampally Surendran,  Devaswom board minister, said, “She had to be moved away, in accordance with law, because of her intentions. This is an attempt to trouble devotees and people are stranded without drinking water because of the hartal.”

