Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Woman Thrashed and Robbed 4-year-old girl inside lift: caught on cam

Nov 17, 2018, 08:02 am IST
Less than a minute

A woman was arrested for allegedly beating up a four-year-old girl brutally and robbing her inside the lift of a residential building in suburban Trombay in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after CCTV footage of the incident was aired by some websites.

Rizwana Begum, the accused, was arrested the same day under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery), a senior police official said.

In the 2-minute-long video, the woman is seen brutally thrashing the girl who is crying in pain. Rizwana Begum allegedly snatched away the girl’s ear-rings, the official said. Police recovered them from Begum after she was arrested. Further probe is on.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 12, 2018, 05:13 pm IST

The Gujarat government steps on land acquisition for bullet train project

Sep 16, 2018, 09:35 pm IST

Voters to Get Mobile App to Check Poll Code Violations ahead of 2019 Elections

Nov 17, 2018, 07:29 am IST

Hindu Aikya Vedi President KP Sasikala Arrested

women's clothes
Mar 20, 2018, 07:59 am IST

Crown Prince says Saudi women can now wear clothes of their choice

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close