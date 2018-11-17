Next time we won’t announce but follow ‘guerrilla tactics’: Trupti Desai

Social activist Trupti Desai, who was unable to exit the Cochin International Airport due to protests being carried out against her visit, seems undeterred in her aim to enter the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. She arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai after calling off her plan to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine over concerns of law and order and said that next time she will follow ‘guerrilla tactics’ to reach there.

“Police told us that they’ll provide us security the next time we visit. We decided to return as we didn’t want violence due to us. This time we went there after announcing, the next time we won’t announce but follow ‘guerrilla tactics’,” the Bhumata Brigade founder said.

Earlier on Friday night, Desai was unable to come out of Mumbai airport as protesters had gathered outside. She and the other women were later brought out with the help of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans and Mumbai police personnel.

She was blocked by the protesters for over 10 hours at the Kochi Airport on Friday as she arrived there to visit the holy shrine in Sabarimala with a group of six other women in the previously banned 10-50 age group on November 17.