Your Daily Horoscope For November 17, 2018

Aries

Today, you need to access every bit of your mental agility. Quick and spontaneous decisions are the need of the hour. But a word of caution from Ganesha: take advice, as these decisions could have long-term implications, especially if they involve money.

Taurus

Anxiety will keep your nerves swollen for the most part of the day, feels Ganesha. On the work front, you will face success later in the day. You will be a role model for business efficiency and people will try to follow in your footsteps. Your efforts will be validated with generous profits.

Gemini

You will tend to be religiously inclined today, feels Ganesha. For this purpose, you may spend some time visiting a temple, mosque or church. You are also likely to go shopping, and chances are that this too is for a religious purpose. May God bless you, says Ganesha.

Cancer

Today, you will put your heart and soul into whatever task you take up. But the results may not be too forthcoming. However, that should not be a reason for you to get dejected or anxious. You will get your due sooner or later. Also, spending some time with your loved ones will be quite gratifying emotionally.

Leo

Be it a job or business, you will face severe competition today. You will need to be extra cautious today. You will need to be more serious about whatever it is that you are doing. You will become more influential in your social circle or amongst your colleagues as a result, says Ganesha.

Virgo

Appreciate the things that people do and try your best to inspire them to achieve greater success, says Ganesha. Put on your thinking cap and contemplate seriously. Simply criticising others will only hurt you. Be as level-headed as you can and keep pegging on towards your targets.

Libra

Ganesha says you will try to attain prestige in society today. This prestige will come to you via the field of communication or by your own thought processes. In your free time, you will be able to learn about various topics of interest to you. Ganesha wishes you all the very best in life.

Scorpio

The focus is the buzzword for you; your eyes should be set on the things you aim, advises Ganesha. You may even indulge in some kind of research work. Today, you may bump into an old pal with whom you relive those good old school days and rejuvenate yourself.

Sagittarius

Unnecessary expenditure might clog your bill today, feels Ganesha. Organising and detailing will be a time-sink as you will spend hapless hours trying to discipline things. The vibrant evening will be a contrast to your hectic day as you kick back and relax while socialising.

Capricorn

It is always easy to lose mental balance when going gets tough, but Ganesha advises you to hold on to your patience as it will help you reach your destination. Don’t enter into a war of words with anyone at work as the conflicts may harm you very badly. On the personal front, you will open up to your partner, and make him/her feel how important he/she is for you.

Aquarius

Finally, you’ve decided to clean up the mess! And you will do a fine job, whether it’s your workspace, your bills, your finances, or even your closet. And now that you’re inspired, you might as well sort out your mental clutter too, chuckles Ganesha.

Pisces

Financial bearings will be at the fore front of your attention today, feels Ganesha. Bank accounts, stocks, loans and other such things will dominate your thoughts and words. Earning money will be your primary goal and you will focus on those methods that will be most profitable to you, today. Give work your best shot and punch in your 100% as Ganesha feels that you will reap the benefits of the effort you put in today.