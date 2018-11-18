KeralaLatest News

After Being Arrested, K.P SasiKala is Gearing Up For Sabarimala Again

Nov 18, 2018, 02:01 pm IST
Fifty-year-old KP Sasikala was taken into preventive custody after she refused to retreat from Marakkottam, near Sabarimala.

After being arrested from Marakkoottam and then released on bail, K.P Sasikala is again gearing up to go Sabarimala. All the physical exhaustion has not affected her spirits and this time Sasikala has the assurance that the police will not stop her from entering Sabarimala. She will reach Sabarimala abiding by the instructions of Police. It is known that she will reach Nilakkal by afternoon. Yesterday after being arrested, Sasikala observed fast in Ranni Police station. There was a statewide harthal held in protest of her arrest.

Yesterday immediately after getting bail she said: “Kerala police didn’t behave bad. After the arrest, they behaved well with me. What i understood is that they were helpless and bound by pressure from the top”.

