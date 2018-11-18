BJP General Secretary K Surendran Remanded

BJP general secretary K Surendran who refused to return from Nilakkal and was arrested by Police has been remanded for 14 days. Surendran will soon be taken to Kottarakkara sub-jail. Surendran was taken to the residence of First class magistrate early in the morning itself. The other two men who were Surendran has also been remanded. Police are waiting for the written copy of the remand report.

He was initially taken into preventive custody by the police and then slapped with non-bailable offences. Police had charged Surendran with IPC 353 which is about assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and IPC 34(Unlawful assembly). IPC 34 says When a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone

K Surendran was taken for the medical test early in the morning, police obviously wanting to do if before protests erupted. He was taken to Chittar Police station, 30 kilometres away from Nilakkal.