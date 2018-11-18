BJP to Use their Trump Card in Sabarimala and Here is What it is

BJP leader K Surendran has been arrested and remanded for trying to enter Sabarimala. Whatever be your political bias, there is no denying the fact that such arrests and incidents are more likely to end up as an advantage for BJP in the longer run. Now to make most out of this situation, BJP is going to play their trump card. Guess what it iis?

BJP is planning to bring their national leaders into Sabarimala and intensify the protests. They are thinking about bringing even M.P s from other states to Sabarimala. A.N Radhakrishnan will reach Sannidhanam tomorrow. If more arrests follow, it will be beneficial for BJP.

K. Surendran and V.K Sasikala’s arrests had led to huge protests in the state. BJP State president P.S Sreedharan Pillai said that they will not surrender in front of state government. He added that fake charges are slapped against k Surendran and that the protests were peaceful. He also said that he will continue the legal battles state Government.