Bollywood Choreographer Arrested for Running International Prostitution Racket

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a Bollywood choreographer for allegedly running an international prostitution racket. The choreographer would reportedly send young girls overseas on the pretext of dance assignments and would later force them into the sex trade.

On Thursday, the anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Agnes Hamilton (56), who runs a dance class in Bollywood hub of Lokhandwala in Andheri. The police say the arrest of Hamilton has also exposed how prostitution rackets are run in the garb of dance and acting institutes.

Hamilton has worked as a choreographer in several Bollywood movies. She has even featured as a dancer in some of them. Her Facebook page has numerous photos of her posing with who’s who of the Hindi film industry.

Hamilton has been booked under sections of the IPC as well as Immoral Traffic Prevention Act for allegedly sending women abroad.

According to the Mumbai police, Hamilton has been running the racket for a few years now. It was only recently when Kenyan government deported one of the trafficked women that the case came to light.

Investigating officer Raju Surve said that the deported woman, who hails from a poor background, was one of the students at Hamilton’s Star Enterprises Dance Class last year.