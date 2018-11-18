Congress is an ATM which dispenses false promises,says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah attacked the Congress in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, terming the party an “ATM” that dispensed “false promises”, instead of development, when problems were inserted in it.

Addressing a rally in Dhamtari ahead of the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh polls, Mr Shah accused the Congress of not doing anything for the state (part of Madhya Pradesh earlier) during its 55-year rule in the country.

He also lavished praise on the incumbent Raman Singh government for turning Chhattisgarh into a developed state from a “bimaru” (ailing or backward) one.

“The Congress is known for making false promises. I say this several times, the Congress is such an ATM that if you insert a problem in it, you do not get development in response, but false promises,” Mr Shah told the gathering.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ridiculed the leaders of the Congress, including its president Rahul Gandhi, for “daydreaming” that the opposition party would form government in the state.

He alleged that the people of Chhattisgarh did not get adequate electricity under the Congress’s watch and setting up a factory too was a pipe dream in the Naxal-hit state.

“The same Chhattisgarh is taking India forward in the production of aluminium, steel, cement. Chief Minister Raman Singh has done that job,” Mr Shah said.

Addressing another rally in the Kharsia Assembly segment in Raigarh district later in the day, the BJP chief said Chhattisgarh had come into existence only because of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, when Vajpayee was heading the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre.

“The Congress was not in favour of the formation of Chhattisgarh. It was possible only after Atalji’s government came to power at the centre. Otherwise, the region would still have been a part of Madhya Pradesh,” Mr Shah said.

He added that while Mr Vajpayee had created the state, Mr Singh had developed it during his 15-year rule.

Mr Shah junked the Congress’s manifesto for the Chhattisgarh polls, calling it “jhoot ka pulinda” (a bunch of lies).

