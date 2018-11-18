Congress promises ‘gau raksha’ in MP and slaughter cow in Kerala: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mocked the Congress party for including the issue of gau raksha in their manifesto for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that its leaders in Kerala have openly slaughtered cow on the roads and posted photos of eating beef on social media.

Speaking at an election rally in Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, where PCC chief Kamal Nath is the sitting MP, Modi said, “Cheating is the basic character of Congress party and people of the country will not trust them.” He said the Congress leaders are “thugs who are selling false dreams to the people of Madhya Pradesh’’.

Modi said that not the leaders of the Congress, but the whole party itself is a confused lot. Targetting Kamal Nath, he said, ‘’Chhindwara is tired of Congress and the false promises of its leaders’’.

Attacking the Gandhi family, the prime minister said: “One family ruled the country for four generations. I challenge them to present a report card on what they did in all these years.” He said that the Congress has been misleading people since Independence. “It was our government which have done something for the poor,” Modi said and added that over 20 lakh poor people were given houses in Madhya Pradesh while over 50 lakh people got LPG connections.

Soon after his speech, the Congress rushed to the Election Commission with a complaint that the prime minister has made defamatory statements against Kamal Nath. They were referring to the mention of a video which, according to the Congress, was doctored. According to Modi, in the video, Kamal Nath is seen asking Congress leaders to win the polls by any means, even if the help of goondas or anti-social elements have to be taken.