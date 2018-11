CPM workers arrested after pouring red paint on housewife at Eranjoli, Thalassery. . The ruling party members are accused of having intruded into the house of BJP worker Sharath of Shemitha Nivas and poured the paint on his mother Rajitha.

The BJP leadership alleged that the accused gang, which carried swords, also snatched a 2-sovereign gold chain that Rajitha was wearing.

Rajitha is currently admitted in Indira Gandhi co-operative hospital.