Devaswom board and govt will ensure all facilities for devotees: A. Padmakumar

Devaswom board president A. Padmakumar said that the board has decided to lift off the controls imposed at Sabarimala on devotees to perform several customs including ‘Neyyabhishekam’. “

The devotees will not face any disruption from the board or the police. If any problem occur, it will be solved immediately”, said Devaswom board president A. Padmakumar after meeting the district police chief Loknath Behra in Chief Minister’s office. ‘Neyyabhishekam’ can now be performed from 3:15 am to 12:30 pm. Devotees will be brought to Sannidhanam before this.

“There will not be any controls at Nadappanthal or Sannidhanam. Those who booked rooms online can stay at Sannidhanam at night. Children and older people will also be allowed to stay at Sannidhanam. Rooms will be given to those who come with children and elder people on a priority basis. The board and government give importance to the devotees and the facilities provided to them. However, no one will be allowed to create clashes at Sannidhanam”, said Padmakumar.

“The facilities at Pampa have been destroyed in floods. Supreme Court has banned construction works here. Therefore, Nilakkal will be the new base camp. 10,000 people can stay here”, he added.