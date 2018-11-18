KeralaLatest NewsReligion & Faith

Devaswom board and govt will ensure all facilities for devotees: A. Padmakumar

Nov 18, 2018, 08:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Devaswom board president A. Padmakumar said that the board has decided to lift off the controls imposed at Sabarimala on devotees to perform several customs including ‘Neyyabhishekam’. “

The devotees will not face any disruption from the board or the police. If any problem occur, it will be solved immediately”, said Devaswom board president A. Padmakumar after meeting the district police chief Loknath Behra in Chief Minister’s office. ‘Neyyabhishekam’ can now be performed from 3:15 am to 12:30 pm. Devotees will be brought to Sannidhanam before this.

“There will not be any controls at Nadappanthal or Sannidhanam. Those who booked rooms online can stay at Sannidhanam at night. Children and older people will also be allowed to stay at Sannidhanam. Rooms will be given to those who come with children and elder people on a priority basis. The board and government give importance to the devotees and the facilities provided to them. However, no one will be allowed to create clashes at Sannidhanam”, said Padmakumar.

“The facilities at Pampa have been destroyed in floods. Supreme Court has banned construction works here. Therefore, Nilakkal will be the new base camp. 10,000 people can stay here”, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 18, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

A.K Antony Makes Serious Allegations Against Nirmala Sitaraman

Feb 20, 2018, 06:04 pm IST

Senior Congress leader’s wife under Income Tax radar in relation to Nirav Modi case

Jun 14, 2018, 01:04 pm IST

Kolkata-Bound Aircraft Made Passengers To Sit For Hours Without AC: Video

Nov 11, 2017, 07:35 am IST

US president Donald Trump Praises Narendra Modi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close