Dileep and Arjun share screen space for upcoming ‘Jack Daniel’

Dileep is teaming up with director Jayasurya for a movie titled ‘Jack Daniel’. Along with Dileep, the movie will also have veteran Tamil actor Arjun in a major role. The movie is said to be a big budget action-flick and will be produced by Shibu Thameens of Thameens Films.

Dileep has previously worked with director Jayasurya in ‘Speed Track’. The latter has also helmed the Mohanlal starrer ‘Angel John’. As per the title poster, the movie has a formidable technical crew comprising of action choreographer Peter Hein, composer Gopi Sunder and cinematographer Santhana Krishnan of ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ fame. With such a solid crew and two big stars in Dileep and Arjun, the audience can expect a quality film.

Meanwhile, Dileep is busy shooting for his B Unnikrishnan film, ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel’. The actor plays the role of an advocate in the movie. The actor will soon be heading to Bangkok to complete the remaining portions of his 3D film ‘Professor Dinkan’. Rafi is scripting the movie. He is also penning another film for Dileep titled, ‘Pickpocket’. It will be a big budget film directed by P. Balachandra Kumar.