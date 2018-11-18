Latest NewsTechnology

Facebook News Feed Down: “Something went wrong”

Nov 18, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Facebook users reported that News Feed was down late Sunday morning since 9.30 am.

Instead of posts, a white box appeared on the News Feed, with the words: “Something went wrong. Try refreshing this page.”

Famous site DownDetector.com showed a spike in reports beginning around 11 am on Sunday. It is not clear whether this is a global phenomenon. There are now no posts visible on the Facebook newsfeed.

In the desktop, it shows Something went wrong. But in the mobile version of Facebook, it shows old posts before 9.30 am.

