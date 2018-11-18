Grenade attack at prayer hall; 3 Killed, Several injured

At least three people were killed and 10 others injured on Sunday when a grenade exploded after it was flung at a religious gathering in Punjab’s Amritsar district, police said.

Two youths, their faces covered, rode to the venue of the Nirankari sect’s congregation in Rajasansi area, lobbed the grenade and escaped, a police officer said. There were around 500 people at the venue.

The attack came amid a high alert issued by the Punjab Police that six-seven terrorists had entered the state.