J&K : CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Pulwama

Nov 18, 2018, 10:49 pm IST
A CRPF Jawan was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Militants lobbed a grenade and fired on a CRPF camp in Kakapora area of the district in south Kashmir Sunday evening, a police official said, adding the attack was successfully repulsed by the security forces.

However, in the attack, a CRPF jawan identified as Head Constable Chandrika Prasad sustained injuries, the official said. Prasad was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The official said as the militants were trying to flee the area after the attack, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and initiated searches.

More details awaited.

