K.P Sasikala to Take Strong Action Against Officers who Arrested Her

Nov 18, 2018, 08:27 am IST
Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K.P Sasikala who was arrested yesterday has said that she will approach court against the officers who arrested her. Fifty-year-old KP Sasikala was taken into preventive custody after she refused to retreat from Marakkottam, near Sabarimala.

“I was dragged by the officers at Marakkootam. Basic amenities have not been prepared at Sabarimala. Police arrested me at night itself because they were suspicious that I will understand the plight of the basic facilities at Sabarimala. If my health allows, I will go to Sabarimala with irumudi again.   She added that she has police’s permission to go Sabarimala.

Earlier Sasikala had said that Kerala police didn’t behave badly. “After the arrest, they behaved well with me. What I understood is that they were helpless and bound by pressure from the top” she had said.

