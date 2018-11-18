Maharashtra government gives nod for Maratha quota in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government today passed the Maratha Reservation Bill. The report and Bill regarding the same will likely be tabled during the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly.

The Maharashtra government had earlier hinted that it would announce reservations for the Maratha community. Immediately after the Backward commission report was submitted to the state government, Fadnavis announced that a decision was on the cards. Speaking at a function in Ahmednagar district, Fadnavis had said that those planning for protests should now plan for celebrations.

“Today we have received the report from the Backward commission The constitutional procedure regarding Maratha reservation will be completed soon, Fadnavis had said.