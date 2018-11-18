Latest NewsIndia

Maharashtra government gives nod for Maratha quota in Maharashtra

Nov 18, 2018, 09:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Maharashtra government today passed the Maratha Reservation Bill. The report and Bill regarding the same will likely be tabled during the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly.

 

The Maharashtra government had earlier hinted that it would announce reservations for the Maratha community. Immediately after the Backward commission report was submitted to the state government, Fadnavis announced that a decision was on the cards. Speaking at a function in Ahmednagar district, Fadnavis had said that those planning for protests should now plan for celebrations.

 

“Today we have received the report from the Backward commission The constitutional procedure regarding Maratha reservation will be completed soon, Fadnavis had said.

Tags

Related Articles

raped
Jun 17, 2018, 08:00 am IST

Shocking! Minor Raped for an Year by 4 Youngsters in Kerala

Dec 21, 2017, 04:23 pm IST

This is the reason why Priyanka Chopra not getting married

Jun 14, 2018, 04:45 pm IST

Hollywood Singer Rihanna Fall Victim Of Wardrobe Malfunction And Expose Too Much

Jan 15, 2018, 05:36 pm IST

Indian Navy plans to acquire its third Aircraft Carrier with 57 twin-engine fighter planes

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close