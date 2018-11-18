Massive Fire Breaks Out in Cloth Workshop

A level 2 fire broke out in a cloth workshop in Mumbai’s Madanpura area on Saturday. At least five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No casualty has so far been reported. The cause of the fire in the cloth workshop has reportedly not been ascertained yet.

Just hours ago, a major fire broke out in Kolkata’s tallest residential tower “The 42” on Saturday afternoon during construction work but no one has been reported injured, a fire official said.

The fire broke out in the outer unit of the 62-storey skyscraper under construction in central Kolkata’s Chowringhee area, after the safety net tied outside the building went ablaze.

“A fire broke out on the outer unit of ‘The 42’ building at around 4.55 p.m on Saturday. There was no fire inside the building. No one has been injured as a building is still uninhabited,” West Bengal Fire Minister Sovan Chatterjee said.