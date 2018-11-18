Me Too Reaction? Guess How Singer Chinmayi Was Dealt for Raising Me too Allegations

On the surface ,this might seem like a normal procedure but cosnidering what Singer, voice actor, and leading #MeToo sexual harassment campaigner, Chinmayi Sripaada has, done recently, this could well be a revengeful move. Anyway, Chinmayi has been terminated from the Tamil Nadu dubbing union citing non-payment of the ‘subscription fees’ for the past two years.

Ms. Chinmayi herself said the decision seems to have been taken due to non-payment of subscription fees for two years. “I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can longer dub in Tamil films henceforth. The reason stated is that I haven’t paid ‘subscription fees’ for 2 years though this hasn’t stopped them from taking 10% off my dubbing income,” she said.

While the official reason given to her seems to be that she hasn’t paid her ‘subscription fees’, the move, as the singer has pointed out, is a sudden one. It was a few weeks ago that Chinmayi had supported women who came forward to speak up against actor Radha Ravi.

“According to Tamil Film Industry rules, if you’re not a member of the dubbing union they won’t allow you to work. Considering no written communication/message was sent to me on past dues, and with the membership terminated, I wonder if I will dub for a film again in Tamil,” she added.