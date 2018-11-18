Modi ji is PM, Yogi ji is CM, still Lord Ram in a tent, says BJP Leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Surendra Singh has demanded the construction of Ram Temple. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh accused PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath of failing to do anything towards the construction despite being elected to positions of power. “Lord Ram stays in a tent,” he said claiming that even though Modi is a great Prime Minister, the government has failed in their task.

“We have a great Prime Minister like Modi Ji and a great Chief Minister like Yogi Ji, who are both believers of Hinduism. But unfortunately, during their governance, Lord Ram stays in a tent. This is unfortunate for India and the Hindu society. One should create such situation that Ram Temple must be created in Ayodhya itself,” he said.

He also said that since God and faith are beyond the constitution, there should be no delay in the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. “God is beyond the Constitution. There should be no delay. Ram Temple should be constructed in its designated place Ayodhya,” he added.

The dispute over Ram Mandir started before the Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was demolished by Hindu activists who claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a Ram temple there and it must be rebuilt.

On October 29, The Supreme Court adjourned the disputed land title suit until next year to fix a date for the hearing.