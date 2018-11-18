Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

NDA government is changing functioning of institutions, alleges Mamata

Nov 18, 2018, 09:44 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata accused the Centre of making attempts to change the Constitution and the federal structure of the country.

“They are history changer, policy changer, Planning Commission changer, note changer, institution changer, but not the game changer. The country is in danger. They are making attempts to change the Constitution and the federal structure of the country,” she said at the extended core committee meeting of the Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee asserted that her party would play a bigger role to save the country from such destruction.

“The NDA government are destroying institutions. They are trying to change the way the RBI and the CBI function. The party has made building statues as its poll agenda and will itself become a statue after the next year’s Lok Sabha elections,” Banerjee said.

Trinamool supremo ridiculed the scheduled “Rath Yatra” programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal as “Ravan Yatra” and instructed her party for the cleansing of areas through which the saffron party’s chariots would pass.

BJP President Amit Shah is set to kick off three rath yatras in Bengal on December 5, 7 and 9, which will cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state before converging in Kolkata in the second week of January.

Banerjee termed the proposed anti-BJP mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground here on January 19 next year as the “turning point” and chalked out the roadmap for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Post Your Comments

