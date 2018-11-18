Newlyweds Deepika and Ranveer Reaches Mumbai After Their Wedding: See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in Italy on November 14, have returned to Mumbai. The couple was photographed at the airport. The dimpled beauty looked beautiful in a straight-cut beige suit whereas Ranveer wore kurta-pyjama with a pink Nehru jacket. They looked happy and wonderful together. Soon after the stars shared their wedding pictures, people have been waiting for this day. As they arrived at the airport, fans couldn’t stop admiring them and requested some pictures.