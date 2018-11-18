NSS Voices their Support For K Surendran

BJP general secretary K Surendran who refused to return from Nilakkal was arrested by Police and was then remanded for 14 days. Surendran was taken to Kottarakkara sub-jail. The other two men who were with Surendran has also been remanded. Now NSS leader Sukumaran Nair has voiced his support for K Surendran. He said:

All the problems occurred because of Government’s hurry in implementing the verdict. Arresting those who abide by the customs and traditions of the temple will invite trouble. This will complicate the issue. He said Govthas spread police as if there is some war”.

BJP State president P.S Sreedharan Pillai said that they will not surrender in front of state government. He added that fake charges are slapped against k Surendran and that the protests were peaceful. He also said that he will continue the legal battles state Government.