Only This Actress’s Son had Akshara Haasan’s leaked Pics: Police

Veteran actress Rati Agnihotri’s son Tanuj Virwani was the one with whom actress Akshara Haasan had shared her private photos, the Versova police have said. Virwani is likely to be questioned in the matter, the police said.

Akshara, daughter of actor and politician Kamal Haasan, filed a police complaint on Sunday saying her private photos were leaked on the internet. She told the police that she had no idea who was behind the act.

The actress, who made her film debut in 2015 with Shamitabh, said in a lengthy Twitter post that she had approached the Mumbai Police hoping to “get to the bottom of this”.

“It’s particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #Metoo movement, there are still people who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye, only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them.

I have reached out to the Mumbai Police and the cyber cell to seek their help in tracking the person( s) responsible for this leak and hope to get to the bottom of this soon,” she wrote.