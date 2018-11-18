“Police Behaved Rude to Me”: K Surendran Complains About Police’s Approach

Yesterday BJP leader K Surendran was detained after he was stopped from heading to the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala . K Surendran and his party workers were blocked at Nilakkal base camp and asked to return.

K Surendran was brought for the medical test early in the morning, police obviously wanting to do if before protests erupted. He was taken to Chittar Police station, 30 kilometres away from Nilakkal. Earlier Hindu Aikya Vedi Leader V.K Sasikala was arrested and taken to Ranni Police station and there were huge protests there. Police calculated that Chittar is relatively less likely to have a huge crowd, but BJP members came in huge numbers to even Chittar.

Surendran will be taken to the residence of first class magistrate.

Surendran said that Police behaved rudely to him devoid of any human consideration. He also added that police did not even let him have medicines.

Earlier, BJP state president Adv P S Sreedharan Pillai said that BJP will not call for yet another Harthal as there was one already today against the arrest of V. K Sasikala. But they will hold strong protests in many parts of Kerala today.

When Surendran was stopped by Police yesterday evening, BJP leader ran into a heated verbal exchange with police for quite some time.

“I didn’t come here like activists. In my irumudi, there is pure ghee. I want to do Neyyabhishekham. What is wrong with me going Sabarimala? What is the issue there?” Surendran asked to officer before being forced into custody.