Sabarimala: BJP Going to Approach Court Against this Move by Govt

BJP is seeking legal means to remove the restrictions set by Govt in Sabarimala. BJP will file a petition in high court to avoid the restrictions set by Police near the temple. The party will point out that citing law and order issues, police are interfering in the rights of pilgrims. The issue of K Surendran being stopped at Nilakkal despite having an irumudi will be highlighted.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala Karmasamithi will see Governor P Sadasivam requesting him to lift the restrictions in Sabarimala. The meeting will take place in Kottayam guest house.

Following protests from all corners, police have eased restrictions on Sabarimala. The decision was taken in the discussion held between D.G.P and Devaswom Board member K.P Sankar Das. However, Police made it clear that nobody will be allowed to stay at Sannidhanam after dusk.

A new schedule has been given for those who wish to do Neyyabhishekham. Pilgrims should reach Nilakkal by 12 o clock night. An hour later, at 1 o clock, Police would let them to Sannidhanam. When the shrine opens, after Abhishekam and Darshan these devotees can go back to Pampa. Also, senior citizens and handicapped people can stay at Sannidhanam during the night. But police will continue to exercise restrictions on allowing rooms.