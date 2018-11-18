Latest NewsIndia

Strongest possible action will be taken against the perpetrators: Rajnath Singh

Nov 18, 2018, 06:23 pm IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the strongest possible action will be taken against the perpetrators of the grenade attack in Amritsar.

In a tweet, Singh said, he spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who apprised him about the situation. He said it is a reprehensible act of violence.

The Home Minister said he is deeply anguished by the death of innocent people in the attack. He expressed his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured in the grenade attack by bike-borne assailants at a prayer hall brimming with around 200 devotees at Raja Sansi village near Amritsar.

