Surendran himself put ‘irumudikkettu’ down on floor, accuses Kadakampally

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran accused that BJP secretary K. Surendran threw his ‘irumudikkettu’ twice on the floor so that one of the policemen may step on it accidentally. However, it is clear from the CCTV visuals that Surendran’s plan did not work out as the SP had given ‘irumudikkettu’ back to Surendran both times when he threw it on the floor. Minister Kadakampally Surendran pointed that Surendran was trying to politicize the issue and he praised the timely involvement of the police.

Kadakampally Surendran has come up with a video which shows that the allegations raised by BJP leader K. Surendran that the police trod on the ‘Irumudikkettu’ he was carrying, were false. The minister has shared the CCTV footage at Chittar police station through his Facebook page.

“Surendran was trying to show the BJP activists and journalists standing outside the police station that the police thrashed him after throwing his ‘irumudikkettu’. The minister also alleged that Surendran also tore his shirt intentionally in order to convince the public that police manhandled him.

Surendran had earlier said that women should be allowed to enter Sabarimala. However, he is now trying to create a clash at Sabarimala”, alleged Kadakampally Surendran.