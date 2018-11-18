This is What Surendran Said After Coming Out of Magistrate’s Residence

BJP general secretary K Surendran who refused to return from Nilakkal and was arrested by Police has been remanded for 14 days. He was initially taken into preventive custody by the police and then slapped with non-bailable offences. Police had charged Surendran with IPC 353 and IPC 34. Surendran spoke to media after coming out of the residence and here is what he said:

“This is Govt’s revengeful action against me for taking a strong stand on Sabarimala issue. I am happy to go to jail for a lifetime for Lord Ayyappa. This is politically motivated, CPI(M) is making Police do it. I have no problem in going to jail. Even yesterday police started calling all other stations enquiring if there are any cases against me. What non-bailable offence did i commit? All media were there. I didn’t even offend them with my words. I have been given permission to keep irumudi in jail and have prayers. I am happy about it,” he said before being taken into Kottarakkara sub-jail”.