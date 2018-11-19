Latest Newscelebrities

AbRam believed without a doubt that Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

Nov 19, 2018, 10:39 am IST
1 minute read

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya celebrated her 7th birthday recently. The big bash party was joined in by the B-Town celebs and their kids. Amitabh Bachchan posted few photos from the party on his Instagram handle and one photo has caught our much attention. The photo is of Shahrukh’s youngest son AbRam shaking hands with Amitabh Ji. And what is cuter yet funny is the caption he put.


His post read, “And this be little Abram, Shahrukh’s little one .. who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his Fathers FATHER .. and wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him !!!” SRK replied to the post by asking Amit Ji to stay home with AbRam on Saturdays to play with him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s little munchkin AbRam had met with Amitabh Bachchan on Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday, he was mesmerised with the legendary star. So much so, that he evidently enjoyed his company

 

