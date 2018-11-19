Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

Amit Shah’s road show cancelled due to security reasons

Nov 19, 2018, 03:48 pm IST
BJP national chief Amit Shah’s election campaign program postponed due to security reasons. An election rally at Bhopal North constituency was cancelled due to security risks. Intelligence agencies informed that there will be security risks at the venue.

BJP’s only Muslim candidate Fathima Rasool Sidhiquee is the contesting here. Amit Shah was supposed to attend a rally, mass meeting and to conduct a road show here.

Intelligence agencies asked to cancel the program. The agencies informed that there is a security risk in conducting the program.

 

