Baby-selling Racket busted: 10 Arrested

Ten people were arrested for allegedly running a baby-selling racket in the national capital. Further, five babies were rescued from their clutches. The arrests were made on August 14.

Acting on a tip-off, two cops acted as a childless couple. A woman sub-inspector Preeti and head constable Rajesh posed as husband and wife and met one of the accused Mohammad Jahangir, and decided which baby to buy. Initially, Jahangir demanded Rs 4.30 lakh for the baby but the couple negotiated and brought down the price to Rs 3.30 lakh. “He asked the couple to get the money in an hour and told the two that his accomplices Jyoti and Rahul will bring the child near a bank in Naraina Vihar,” a 24-page charge sheet filed in a city court said.

Jahangir was arrested after he handed over a newborn baby to the police personnel, it said.

The baby was admitted to a hospital, where he died on August 26. Jyoti and Rahul were arrested and during interrogation, they told police that the baby was bought from Mithila, a resident of New Friends Colony.