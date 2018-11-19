Latest Newscelebrities

Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked At Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018: See Pics

Nov 19, 2018, 11:13 am IST
Lux Golden Rose Awards took place in Mumbai and it was one star-studded affair. Celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar were seen in attendance. Apart from them, rumoured exes, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted under one roof. Have a look at their ‘glamorous’ pictures, straight from the red carpet here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who just threw a party for her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday, made to the award gala in a shimmery red boddy-hugging gown. The former Miss World even took home a trophy for her work on screen. Needless to say, the Fanney Khan actor looked stunning in the sheer number with a mini trail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned up fresh as a daisy at the awards event as she walked the red carpet in a two-tone pink and ruby gown. Sister Karisma Kapoor attended the awards night in a black and grey floor-length gown. Another one to make heads turn was Alia Bhatt, who graced the event in an off-shoulder white gown. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is well known for putting her best foot forward on the fashion front, too chose a beautiful white gown for the occasion. Looking glamourous as ever in the lace and sheer costume, Janvhi was joined by her co-star Ishaan Khatter, who looked a dapper in a black striped suit. Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez was a delight in a dramatic ice blue gown and pulled up the look in transparent heels and a diamond necklace adorning her neck.

