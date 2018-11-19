Congress alleges Violation of Model Code of Conduct by PM Modi, Writes to EC

The Congress Party on Sunday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting its Madhya Pradesh unit chief, Kamal Nath via a viral video. The opposition party also filed complaint with the Election Commission in this regard (Modi’s reference to the video), claiming, “PM in his public rally in Chhindwara lied when he said,‘Kamal Nath, says in a video that Congress will give tickets to goons, all it needs is a candidate who can win.”

Notably, the Congress’ reaction comes hours after Prime Minister’s Chhindwara rally, wherein he had talked about a viral video purportedly featuring Nath. In his speech, Modi had asserted that the state Congress chief had said the win-ability of a candidate was the most important factor for him, rather than whether he was corrupt, a goon or facing criminal cases.

Reacting to PM’s speech, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “Narendra Modi, who is holding the top post of Prime Minister, has dished out lies in Chhindwara on the basis of this doctored video,”