Congress Says P.M Modi Violated Poll Code, Complains to EC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a reference to a video clip purportedly featuring a Congress leader at an election meeting, the Madhya Pradesh Congress rushed to the Election Commission complaining that its state chief Kamal Nath hadn’t made any statement that the party was ready to field criminals in the state assembly polls.

Modi, in his speech, said the state Congress chief had said the winnability of a candidate was the most important factor for him, rather than whether he was corrupt, a goon or facing criminal cases.

The prime minister went on to ask the gathering, “Should Madhya Pradesh be saved from such people (Congress candidates) or not? Should the state go into such hands?”

The Opposition party claimed that the prime minister had falsely accused its senior leader Kamal Nath of promising to give tickets to criminals. Chhindwara is the Congress leader’s constituency.

Strongly denying the alleged remark, Congress lamented the use of ‘lies’ by PM Modi and questioned the basis on which he gave the statement. Congress claimed that Modi violated the model code of conduct and demanded a probe against the PM by the Election Commission.