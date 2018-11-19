Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Fire Breaks out at Factory: 4 Killed, 1 Injured

Nov 19, 2018, 02:44 pm IST
Four people were killed and one injured after a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 12:30 pm in Bedanpura locality while factory workers were steam pressing using a solvent. The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasad (55), Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40).

This is the second incident in the national capital in two days. Earlier, flames had engulfed a restaurant in Baba Kharak Singh Marg on Saturday. However, no casualty or injury was reported. A call about the fire was received at 11.35 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials had said.

“A fire broke out inside the kitchen of the restaurant and it was brought under control by 1.20pm,” a fire service officer had said.

